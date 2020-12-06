Our Neighbors: Williams given scholarship from Sheriff’s Association of Texas

The Sheriff’s Association of Texas has awarded a scholarship for the fall 2020 semester to Abigayle Williams, daughter of Les and Lisa Williams. She is a student at the University of North Texas, majoring in emergency administration and planning. She is employed at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office as a warrant clerk. She was presented with the certificate and check by Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk on behalf of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.
