Our Neighbors: Warren Masonic Lodge No. 56 donates $21,640 to Blinn College Foundation

Warren Masonic Lodge No. 56 in Caldwell recently donated $21,640 to the Blinn College Foundation to endow a scholarship that will be awarded annually to a Caldwell High School graduate who attends Blinn.

Education always has been a priority for Masons, said Donny Baron, who serves on the chapter’s scholarship committee. Since the chapter was formed in 1850, it has awarded scholarships totaling more than $154,000.

Baron said the chapter hopes to continue donating to three Blinn endowed scholarships.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization that provides financial support for programs and activities that enhance the quality of education for Blinn students and expand educational opportunities. It also looks to heighten community awareness of the mission and accomplishments of the college and to promote excellence in education. More information is available at www.blinn.edu/foundation.

Pictured, from left, are Charles Law, district deputy; Herbert Baron, scholarship committee; Donny Baron Sr., past master; Lloyd Lesikar, senior warden; Bill Sargent, master; Larry Pruett Sr., scholarship committee; Dan Roper, member; and Susan Myers, executive director of the Blinn College Foundation.