Our Neighbors: UPD adds new officers
Our Neighbors: UPD adds new officers

The Texas A&M University Police Department has added five new officers: Spenser Harden, Thomas Iacoponelli, Aaron Salinas, Benjamin Scheuter and Nathan Stell.

The new officers were sworn in Dec. 3 by Chief J. Mike Johnson during a ceremony honoring their recent completion of the Central Texas Police Academy’s Basic Peace Officer Course. The officers attend a virtual academy graduation ceremony Dec. 4.

The new officers reported for duty Dec. 7 to begin their field training and will spend 20 weeks paired with field training officers to learn the duties of being a police officer at Texas A&M University.

