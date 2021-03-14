 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Two Officers retire from Bryan Police Department
Two veterans of the Bryan Police Department retired this month.

Lt. Sharean Gideon retired after 35 years with the department, and Sgt. Jeff Peters retired after 27 years.

Gideon started as a patrol officer. She was named a team leader for the department’s crisis negotiation team in 2009.

Peters served as a reserve officer before becoming a full-time officer in 1993. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and most recently served in the patrol division.

Both received numerous department awards throughout their careers.

