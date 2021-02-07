 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Two local women Among program’s first graduates
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Two local women Among program’s first graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brianna Edwards and Kamryn Fulton, both of Bryan, were among four women to recently graduate from the first class of the Collegiate Technical Investigation Skills Program offered through the TEEX Texas Forensic Science Academy.

The program is a collaboration between TEEX and Blinn College. Students enrolled in Blinn’s criminal justice technology degree plan who completed 272 hours of technical training skills at TEEX Texas Forensic Science Academy also received 18 college credit hours from Blinn College and were awarded a Blinn College forensic science certificate as well as the TEEX forensic investigation and evidence management certificate.

The semester-long program teaches students how to collect, process, identify and document evidence found at crime scenes.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert