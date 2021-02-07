Our Neighbors: Two local women Among program’s first graduates

Brianna Edwards and Kamryn Fulton, both of Bryan, were among four women to recently graduate from the first class of the Collegiate Technical Investigation Skills Program offered through the TEEX Texas Forensic Science Academy.

The program is a collaboration between TEEX and Blinn College. Students enrolled in Blinn’s criminal justice technology degree plan who completed 272 hours of technical training skills at TEEX Texas Forensic Science Academy also received 18 college credit hours from Blinn College and were awarded a Blinn College forensic science certificate as well as the TEEX forensic investigation and evidence management certificate.

The semester-long program teaches students how to collect, process, identify and document evidence found at crime scenes.