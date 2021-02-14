 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Twin City Mission receives grant from Brookshire Brothers
Twin City Mission

Representatives with the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation recently presented a grant to Twin City Mission. Pictured are, from left, Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission director of community relations and development; Melissa Crager, Brookshire Brothers public relations & corporate responsibility manager; and Dorothy Nevill, Twin City Mission CEO. The grant was one of 33 presented to nonprofit organizations across the state, as well as three educational foundations.

