Representatives with the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation recently presented a grant to Twin City Mission. Pictured are, from left, Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission director of community relations and development; Melissa Crager, Brookshire Brothers public relations & corporate responsibility manager; and Dorothy Nevill, Twin City Mission CEO. The grant was one of 33 presented to nonprofit organizations across the state, as well as three educational foundations.
Our Neighbors: Twin City Mission receives grant from Brookshire Brothers