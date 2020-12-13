Our Neighbors: Turner to receive graduate award

Kaleb Turner, a Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student at the RELLIS Campus in Bryan, will receive the Outstanding Graduate Award from the university during the school’s commencement in Corpus Christi this month.

Turner will earn bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is from Magnolia and is the son of Michael and Lorena Turner.

Business students at RELLIS take freshman and sophomore classes from Blinn faculty and upper-level classes from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faculty. Turner credits Blinn College professor Jennifer Garcia for inspiring his interest in accounting. “Her passion for the field, even when teaching students about the absolute basics of accounting debits and credits, gave me a new respect and interest in what I previously thought was a dull field of study,” he said.

Turner serves as president of the Student Accounting Society at RELLIS. The goal of the group is to help students learn more about careers in accounting and to provide opportunities to interact with accounting practitioners, faculty and other accounting students.