Our Neighbors: Travis Hines promoted to sergeant of the Bryan Police Department
Our Neighbors: Travis Hines promoted to sergeant of the Bryan Police Department

Travis Hines, a 20-year veteran of the Bryan Police Department, has been promoted to sergeant.

Hines started his career with the department as a patrol officer before transferring in 2006 to investigate crimes such as street-level narcotics, prostitution and gambling. In 2008, he transferred to the criminal investigation division. He moved to the major crimes unit in 2013, where he investigated homicides, suspicious deaths and aggravated robberies of businesses. He has received several awards and recognitions throughout his career, including being named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2003 and the Mothers Against Drunk Driver’s Brazos Valley Officer of the Year in 2003, 2004 and 2006. He was also named the department’s Detective of the Year in 2010.

As a sergeant, he will be assigned to the patrol division.

