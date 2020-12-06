Our Neighbors: Tompkins initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Megan Tompkins of Franklin was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Tompkins is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.