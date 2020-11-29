Our Neighbors: Three Texas A&M professors receive awards

Three Texas A&M University professors received prestigious international awards and were recently recognized for their contributions to the field of chemical engineering.

Professor Mahmoud El-Halwagi, the managing director of TEES Gas and Fuels Research Center, earned the 2020 Computing in Chemical Engineering Award from the Computing & Systems Technology Division of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

El-Halwagi, Bryan Research and Engineering Chair in Chemical Engineering in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, specializes in sustainability, process integration, design, operation and optimization. In a virtual ceremony last week, El-Halwagi gave a presentation about his work.

“For the sake of achieving a sustainable future tomorrow,” El-Halwagi said as he closed out his presentation, “we all have to act today.”

Professor Efstratios N. Pistikopoulos, director of the Texas A&M Energy Institute and a TEES Eminent Professor, was awarded the 2020 Sargent Medal by the Institution of Chemical Engineers. The honor is meant to recognize “outstanding and significant global contributions in the pioneering and advancement of research in the area of Process Systems Engineering.”