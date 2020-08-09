Our Neighbors: Three professors named for Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program

Three local professionals have been selected for the Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program: Andrew Dusek of Bryan, and Blair Krebs and Joe Patranella, both of College Station.
“TALL is a two-year program led by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and provides an intensive study of agriculture worldwide in order to equip agriculture industry professionals to lead their fields,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, the program’s director, in a press release.
Participants are represented from a cross-section of professional interests including traditional crop producers, ranchers, bankers and attorneys, as well those who work in lumber, food processing, agricultural corporations and horticultural industries from all geographic regions of Texas.
