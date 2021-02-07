 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Three A&M faculty members selected as 2020 Inventors Fellows
Three Texas A&M University faculty members have been selected as 2020 National Academy of Inventors Fellows.

The group will induct Bill McCutchen, Duncan J. Maitland and Richard Miles during its 10th annual national meeting, which is scheduled for June in Tampa, Florida.

McCutchen is an associate professor and center director for the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Stephenville.

Maitland is a professor in the department of biomedical engineering and assistant director for commercialization at the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.

Miles is a professor in the department of aerospace engineering.

Their induction will bring to 14 the number of current or past Texas A&M faculty members who have been selected as NAI Fellows since the organization named its charter fellows in 2012.

The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have demonstrated innovation in creating or facilitating inventions that have made an impact on the quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society.

