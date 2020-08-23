 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Texas Exes scholarship winners
Our Neighbors: Texas Exes scholarship winners

The Brazos Valley Texas Exes recently announced scholarship recipients for 2020. The students selected will attend The University of Texas at Austin this fall.

A&M Consolidated High School graduate Mona Birgisson received the Kevin Gray Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Bjorn Birgisson and Grace Lai. She plans to major in environmental engineering.

Bryan High School graduate Yanni Vasilakis received the Will Birdwell and Virgil Schlueter Memorial Scholarships. He is the son of Apostolos Vasilakis and Stefanie Harris. He plans to major in civil engineering.

