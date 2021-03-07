Our Neighbors: Texas A&M's Professor Collins wins ALEKS All-Star Educator Award

A Texas A&M University professor was recently named the winner of a national higher education teacher award from McGraw Hill.

Dan Collins, a chemistry professor, was named the recipient of McGraw Hill’s ALEKS All-Star Educator Award for Higher Ed, which recognizes instructors who use the ALEKS learning solution.

Collins will receive a $1,000 donation to an education-focused nonprofit organization or charity of his choice, a $250 gift card, a collection of McGraw Hill books and a package of McGraw Hill promotional items.

The ALEKS system uses artificial intelligence to create personalized learning paths based on students’ needs.