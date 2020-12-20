 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Texas A&M University Police Lt. Costello promoted
Our Neighbors: Texas A&M University Police Lt. Costello promoted

UPD Edward J. Costello IV

Texas A&M University Police Lt. Edward J. Costello IV has been promoted to assistant chief of police, the department announced last week.

Costello will be responsible for the department’s support services, research and planning division.

He has been employed with the department for more than 27 years and has been named the department’s Officer of the Year. He also served 14 years in the Texas Army National Guard and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and a Master of Science degree in education human resource development from Texas A&M. He is also a graduate of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College at Sam Houston State University.

