Our Neighbors: Texas A&M University Police Department announces three promotions

The Texas A&M University Police Department recently announced three promotions.

Officer Adam Winkelmann was promoted to sergeant with the field operations division. Winkelmann has been with the department for seven years and received a Life Saving Award in 2019. He will be responsible for supervising officers assigned to the patrol division.

Sergeant Joseph Rios was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will be responsible for supervising the special operations division. He has been a member of the department for 14 years and has been named the department’s Officer of the Year.

Lt. Kary Shaffer has been promoted to assistant chief of police. He will be responsible for the field operations division, which includes patrol, criminal investigations and security. He has been with the department for more than 28 years and most recently served as the supervisor of the patrol division.

Shaffer has received the department’s Life Saving Award two times and has been named the department’s Officer of the Year in addition to being selected as the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Officer of the Year four times.