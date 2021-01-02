Our Neighbors: Texas A&M student wins $125,000 scholarship from Dr Pepper

Six students competed for a total of $600,000 in tuition by throwing the greatest number of footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds. Recorded footage of the competition was captured at the Dude Perfect facilities and aired during the Big 12, ACC and SEC conference championship games. Dr Pepper and FOX then awarded four students from the Big Ten and PAC 12 with $50,000 each as FOX broadcasters participated in a throw competition on their behalf. These throws aired during the Big Ten and PAC 12 conference championship games.