 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Texas A&M student wins $125,000 scholarship from Dr Pepper
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Texas A&M student wins $125,000 scholarship from Dr Pepper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Our Neighbors: Texas A&M student wins $125,000 scholarship from Dr Pepper

Preston Barnett is interviewed by Dude Perfect member Tyler “Ty” Toney after competing in the 2020 Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway football throw competition on Nov. 16 in Frisco.

A Texas A&M University student is one of three college students to win a $125,000 scholarship from the annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program.

Preston Barnett, a computer science major from Baytown, was chosen to participate in the head-to-head Throw Competition based on personal stories of funding needs.

Six students competed for a total of $600,000 in tuition by throwing the greatest number of footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds. Recorded footage of the competition was captured at the Dude Perfect facilities and aired during the Big 12, ACC and SEC conference championship games. Dr Pepper and FOX then awarded four students from the Big Ten and PAC 12 with $50,000 each as FOX broadcasters participated in a throw competition on their behalf. These throws aired during the Big Ten and PAC 12 conference championship games.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert