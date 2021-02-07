Our Neighbors: Texas A&M’s President’s Excellence Fund awards funding for 100 projects

Texas A&M’s Division of Research recently announced $3 million funding for 100 faculty-led research projects through the Triads for Transformation initiative.

The funded projects include investigations or improvements in areas including automobile technology, COVID-19 and cancer research, virtual simulation, artificial intelligence, emission reduction, neuroscience, biodiversity, social networks, space exploration and more.

Triads for Transformation is a 10-year, $100 million initiative from the President’s Excellence Fund that invests $3 million each year in 100 A&M faculty-led projects at $30,000 each. The funded projects are designed to be completed in 12 to 24 months.

“The T3 program inspires innovative collaboration among Texas A&M’s exceptional faculty members by creating new pathways between academic colleges and schools,” said Vice President for Research Mark A. Barteau in a release. “This process forges new and dynamic relationships between research teams that lead to innovative approaches and solutions to globally challenging problems.”