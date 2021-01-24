Our Neighbors: Texas A&M’S Cunningham to serve on Agriculture Future of America Student Advisory Team

Landry Cunningham, a sophomore at Texas A&M University from Iola, has been selected through a competitive application process to serve on the national Agriculture Future of America Student Advisory Team.

Cunningham is studying animal science, pre-veterinary medicine and business administration at A&M. She was an AFA ambassador in 2020 and has been active in the Texas A&M wool judging team, meat judging team and the animal science department’s ambassador program.

Her role on the advisory team will include planning the 2021 AFA Leader Development Program and AFA Leaders Conference, set for November in Kansas City, Missouri.

Agriculture Future of America is a professional development organization for college students and young professionals. For more information about the group, visit agfuture.org.