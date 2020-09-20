Our Neighbors: Texas A&M Provost receives Shared Governance Award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M University Faculty Senate has presented the inaugural Shared Governance Award to Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke and her team for being “a Texas A&M administrator who best exemplifies the practice of shared governance.”

“Provost Fierke has clearly earned this award through her efforts to include faculty in the decision-making process for many issues affecting faculty this year, most notably, but not exclusively, the extensive planning and preparation for teaching this fall semester during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John N. Stallone, speaker of the Faculty Senate and a professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The award will be given in the future to recognize those who value and practice shared governance, Stallone said.

Dale Rice, speaker-elect of the Faculty Senate, described shared governance as “more than consulting with faculty. It involves transparency in the decision-making process.”

“As the pandemic hit higher education this past spring, one of the great things about working with the provost and her team was the degree to which they were open and honest about decisions and the impact they would have on faculty, staff, and students,” said Rice, an instructional associate professor in the department of communication/journalism studies.