Our Neighbors: Texas A&M Higher Education Center holds Aggie Ring Day
Ring Day

The Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen held its Aggie Ring Day on April 5, with 14 seniors receiving Aggie rings. Pictured with the students are donors Daniel and Bridget Hernandez, who donated 40 rings to the campus’s first graduating class. Daniel Hernandez is a graduate from the Texas A&M University Class of 1998 and one of 18 Aggie graduates from the Hernandez family of Bryan.

