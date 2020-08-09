You have permission to edit this article.
Our Neighbors: Students named ambassadors for tobacco-free campaign
Two Bryan students were named National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for their leadership in fighting big tobacco. Sergio Umanzor, 18, now a rising college freshman, has been involved in tobacco prevention for two years through his work and leadership with Bryan High School’s Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco. Veronica Verango, 16, an incoming high school senior, has been involved in tobacco control and prevention for four years, and also serves as a member of Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco.

