Our Neighbors: St. Joseph Health announces 2021 Legacy Award winners

Mark Lindsey, Sister Gretchen Kunz and Caroline McDonald will be given the Legacy Award. The awards are traditionally presented at a ceremony at St. Joseph Health’s Bryan hospital, but it has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Honorees receive plaques, which are displayed in the Bryan regional hospital. This is the fourth year the Legacy Awards have been presented.

“We are proud to recognize Dr. Mark Lindsey, Sister Gretchen Kunz and Caroline McDonald for their unwavering commitment to Franciscan values. Their ministry and their commitment to tenderness, humility, selflessness and reverence for all creation keep the mission of St. Francis alive,” said Sister Penny Dun, Vice President of Mission of St. Joseph Health, in a release. “Their work has brought comfort and care to the community, and we are so appreciative for their service.”