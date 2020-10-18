Our Neighbors: Somerville Order of the Eastern Star endows Blinn scholarships

The Somerville chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star has funded three new endowed scholarships at Blinn College.

Somerville Chapter No. 245, which was formed in 1904 and has members from Burleson and Washington counties, gifted three $15,000 endowed scholarships to help students graduating from Brenham, Burton, Snook and Somerville high schools.

Melynda Giesenschlag, past matron and a member of the chapter’s scholarship endowment study committee, said the scholarships continue the group’s longtime commitment to encouraging students to further their educations.

“Education prepares students for the future and for their place in the workforce and community. Providing scholarships for graduating seniors in Washington and Burleson counties has been a longtime mission of Eastern Star members in each county,” she said.

Endowed scholarships are available to new and returning students from a wide range of backgrounds, fields of study and experiences.

The Blinn Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is marking that anniversary with a goal of 30 new endowed scholarships. The Foundation currently provides more than 200 endowed scholarships.

More information on funding an endowed scholarship or applying for one is available at www.blinn.edu/foundation or by calling 830-4017.