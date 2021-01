Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Braly has been promoted to patrol deputy.

Braly began working as a reserve sheriff’s deputy with the Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and became a full-time employee as a transport deputy in November.

He has also served on the department’s SWAT team as a medic.

He is pictured with retired Chief Deputy Jim Stewart, left; Lt. Ed. Ramirez, second from right; and retired Sheriff Chris Kirk, right.