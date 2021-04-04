Our Neighbors: Seven Blinn faculty, staff members honored

Texas A&M recently named five faculty members University Distinguished Professors, which is the university’s highest faculty honor.
University Distinguished Professors are A&M faculty members who are considered pre-eminent in their own field, have made at least one transformational contribution or substantial intellectual leap forward, in their discipline, and have had a major impact in their field. University Distinguished Professors keep their current title and add the new distinction, along with additional salary support during the summer for three years and an annual bursary of $5,000 for five years.
A&M’s 2021 University Distinguished Professors are:
• Girish Agarwal: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, biological and agricultural engineering
• Noah Cohen: College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, large animal clinical sciences
• Yassin Hassan: College of Engineering, nuclear engineering and mechanical engineering
• Peter Santschi: Texas A&M University at Galveston, marine and costal environmental science
• Chanan Singh: College of Engineering, electrical and computer engineering