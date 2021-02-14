Our Neighbors: Schoenvogel family Contributes $20,000 to Blinn College Foundation

The Schoenvogel family recently contributed $20,000 to the Blinn College Foundation for the endowment of a new Blinn scholarship in memory of the late Clarence Walter “Walt” Schoenvogel Jr.

Schoenvogel, who died in 2017, was a member of the Foundation Board of Directors, including serving as its chairman. He is pictured, center, with Trey Schoenvogel, left, and Dr. Clarence Schoenvogel, an area physician who established a foundation to help Blinn College nursing students.

Blinn College Foundation endowed scholarships are available to incoming and returning students from a range of backgrounds, majors and experiences. More information is available at www.blinn.edu/foundation or by calling 979-830-4017.

Current high school and college students can apply for all Blinn scholarships at www.blinn.edu/scholarships.