Our Neighbors: Salvation Army Auxiliary holds 'Supper Club for Two' fundraiser

More than 100 people participated in the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary “Supper Club for Two” fundraiser at the Miramont Country Club on Aug. 18. Due to restrictions of social distancing and a limit of the number of people who can gather, the group changed its annual luncheon to a drive-by event, and auxiliary members handed out pre-ordered meals. The event raised money for the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station.
The auxiliary also hosted an online purse auction, featuring purses and baskets created and donated by auxiliary members.
