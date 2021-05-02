 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Sabi Boutique makes donation to Brazos Valley Cares
Sabi Boutique recently donated nearly $1,400 to Brazos Valley Cares in conjunction with a profit-share event at the boutique’s University Drive store in College Station. Brazos Valley Cares provides financial support to veterans, their families and veteran service organizations.

