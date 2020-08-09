You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Ravanbakhsh earns designation of UroLift Center of Excellence
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Ravanbakhsh earns designation of UroLift Center of Excellence

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Kathy Ravanbakhsh of CHI St. Joseph Health Urology Associates has received the Brazos Valley’s first designation of UroLift Center of Excellence.

Ravanbaksh earned the designation by exhibiting a high level of training and experience with the UroLift System, and demonstrated her ability and commitment to providing care for men suffering from symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Ravanbakhsh is the second woman in Texas, and seventh in the nation, to receive the UroLift Center of Excellence designation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do