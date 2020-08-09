Our Neighbors: Ravanbakhsh earns designation of UroLift Center of Excellence

Kathy Ravanbakhsh of CHI St. Joseph Health Urology Associates has received the Brazos Valley’s first designation of UroLift Center of Excellence.
Ravanbaksh earned the designation by exhibiting a high level of training and experience with the UroLift System, and demonstrated her ability and commitment to providing care for men suffering from symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Ravanbakhsh is the second woman in Texas, and seventh in the nation, to receive the UroLift Center of Excellence designation.
