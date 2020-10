The Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office has won a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation that will allow the department to purchase AR-15 rifles and optics for all sworn constable’s deputies. Constable Donald Lampo requested the funding in late 2019 as a way to fund the purchase of new patrol rifles for his department. The NRA Foundation has awarded more than $267 million to eligible organizations since 1990.