Our Neighbors: Police departments donate to The Cure Starts Now

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan and College Station police departments and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office recently donated more than $9,800 to The Cure Starts Now, an organization dedicated to eliminating cancer.

The money was raised through department employees’ participation in the Beard it Up and Color for the Cure campaigns.

For the months of November and December, participating agencies relaxed policies that prohibited facial hair, the wearing of wristbands and colored nail polish while in uniform to raise awareness about childhood cancer. Officers also contributed through personal financial donations.