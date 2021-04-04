Our Neighbors: Peters receives preservation medal award

Bryan resident Mervin Peters was presented with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal Award at the Texas Society DAR State Conference on March 12.

State Vice Regent Marcy Carter-Lovick, right, presented the award.

The La Villita chapter of the of the National Society Daughters American Revolution, which nominated Peters for the award, honored Peters with a celebration in Bryan on March 27.

Peters led the development of Boonville Heritage Park, including the preservation of a log cabin house built by settlers in 1856 and owned by Peters’ family in the early 1940s.

Peters has memberships in the Grand Society of Mayflower Descendants, Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of the Republic of Texas.