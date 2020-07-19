Victoria Frank, a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, has been awarded a $2,500 PEO STAR scholarship. Frank has been accepted to Texas A&M University, where she plans to study biomedical sciences.
Victoria is the daughter of Chad and Erin Frank of College Station.
The scholarship is awarded to women based on leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success. The PEO Sisterhood is a philanthropic and educational organization that promotes opportunities for women.
