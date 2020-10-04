Our Neighbors: Owens appointed to state Task Force

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Bryan resident to serve on the Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response.

Daniel Owens is a medic with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Sam Houston State University and a public management certificate from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

The task force provides expert, evidence-based assessments, protocols and recommendations related to state responses to infectious diseases, and serves as a source of information and education for Texas leadership and citizens.