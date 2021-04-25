 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Orr appointed to disabilities committee
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Orr appointed to disabilities committee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kristie Orr

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Kristie Orr of College Station to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

Orr is the disability resources director for Texas A&M University. She is past president of the Association on Higher Education and Disability and a member of the Association on Higher Education and Disability in Texas.

The committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs and supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote awareness and promotes compliance with disability-related laws.

Orr’s term will expire Feb. 1, 2023.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert