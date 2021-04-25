Our Neighbors: Orr appointed to disabilities committee

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Kristie Orr of College Station to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

Orr is the disability resources director for Texas A&M University. She is past president of the Association on Higher Education and Disability and a member of the Association on Higher Education and Disability in Texas.

The committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs and supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote awareness and promotes compliance with disability-related laws.

Orr’s term will expire Feb. 1, 2023.