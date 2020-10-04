Our Neighbors: Noel, Brown join Destination Bryan

Abigail Noel, left, and Katelyn Brown have joined Destination Bryan, the city of Bryan’s new marketing organization, as public relations and community manager and community engagement manager, respectively.

They previously worked for the Downtown Bryan Association, which will continue to support Destination Bryan in managing marketing efforts for downtown events.

The change leaves the association without any staff members, but Brown will continue for now as a contract employee who will assist the DBA board with some administrative duties.