Our Neighbors: Navasota named finalist for award

The city of Navasota has been named a finalist for the 2020 Texas Downtown Association President’s Award.

The association’s awards program recognized outstanding projects, places and people of Texas downtowns.

Navasota was named a finalist in the Best Promotion — Digital category for its Shop Local Navasota campaign, which was developed to promote local businesses and provide COVID-19 updates.

Winners will be announced this month on the Texas Downtown Association’s Facebook page.