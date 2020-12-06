 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Murphy named Bryan Noon Lions Club’s student of the month
Our Neighbors: Murphy named Bryan Noon Lions Club’s student of the month

Timothy Murphy

Each month, Bryan Noon Lions Club recognizes a student from the Bryan school district’s Career and Technical Education Program. Timothy Murphy was named the group’s student of the month for November. Brett Marburger, a business information management teacher at Rudder High School, said Murphy is a hard worker who “is often inquisitive about business practices and always brings good conversation to class.” Murphy received a certificate of recognition and a monetary award.

