Our Neighbors: Muir receives Charles Leonard Weddle Memorial Award

James Muir, a grasslands ecologist with Texas A&M Agrilife Research and a Regents Professor in Texas A&M University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, has won the Charles Leonard Weddle Memorial Award.

The award is presented annually by the Native Plant Society of Texas for lifetime achievement in the field of Texas native plants.

Muir’s research includes leading teams to collect, evaluate and release native herbaceous germplasm in Texas, Mozambique and Brazil, and he has a passion for native legumes, according to a news release from the university.