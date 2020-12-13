 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Moorehead given service award
Our Neighbors: Moorehead given service award

Wes Moorehead

Texas A&M Forest Service Assistant Director Wes Moorehead recently received the Texas A&M University System Regents Fellow Service Award for 2019–2020.

The award recognizes Moorehead’s contributions to the state through conservation and the protection of forests and natural resources.

Moorehead has worked for the Texas A&M Forest Service for 19 years, serving in a variety of roles.

Today, he helps lead the Forest Resource Protection division tasked with wildland fire suppression.

Moorehead is one of seven professionals to receive the Regents Fellow Award this year.

