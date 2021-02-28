Our Neighbors: Moore appointed as Regional Mobility Authority

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Daniel B. “Barry” Moore of College Station as the presiding officer of the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority.
Moore is a partner at Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage and a partner at Sago Capital. He is a former member of the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission and served one term on the College Station City Council. He is a Texas A&M University graduate and a former board member of the Aggie Real Estate Network.
The regional mobility authority allows local transportation planning and project leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects for Brazos County.
Moore’s term, which is subject to Senate confirmation, will expire in 2023.