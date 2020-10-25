 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Martinez family wins utility vehicle from Kubota
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Martinez family wins utility vehicle from Kubota

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chon and Mary Martinez

Chon Martinez of Anderson, pictured with his wife, Mary, recently won a new utility vehicle from Kubota. The vehicle, along with gear and accessories, was the grand prize in the 2020 Federal Kubota Sweepstakes, a national contest that ended with a random drawing in August. The contest had more than 33,500 entries, and the package was worth more than $23,000. Martinez and his family received the keys during a ceremony at WC Tractor in Navasota on Oct. 5.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert