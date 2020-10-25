Our Neighbors: Martinez family wins utility vehicle from Kubota

Chon Martinez of Anderson, pictured with his wife, Mary, recently won a new utility vehicle from Kubota. The vehicle, along with gear and accessories, was the grand prize in the 2020 Federal Kubota Sweepstakes, a national contest that ended with a random drawing in August. The contest had more than 33,500 entries, and the package was worth more than $23,000. Martinez and his family received the keys during a ceremony at WC Tractor in Navasota on Oct. 5.