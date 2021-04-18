Our Neighbors: Local Sons of the Republic of Texas chapter hosts weapon presentation

The William Joel Bryan Chapter 14 Sons of the Republic of Texas held its March meeting at Cooper’s Pit BBQ in College Station. Member Barry Hendler, right, gave a presentation on weapons of the Republic of Texas and had several pieces from his collection on display. Items highlighted were a Mexican Cavalry sword, a coffin-handle Bowie knife, a Moses Bryan knife, a Brown Bess flintlock musket, a Harpers Ferry 1795 .75-caliber flintlock musket, and an 1851 Navy Colt pistol. Each weapon had unique features including engravings, stamps and initials. Hendler is pictured with Brandon Gaines, chapter vice president. The group’s next meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. April 28 at Cooper’s Pit BBQ in College Station. Membership is open to anyone with a qualifying ancestor.