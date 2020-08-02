Our Neighbors: Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarships

Several area students were recently named scholarship winners by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The organization has committed more than $27 million in scholarships in 2020 to junior show exhibitors, education program grants and graduate assistantships.
Area Go Texan scholarship winners are Brianna Moreno and Joshua Sung of Brazos County, Michaele Jaster of Burleson County, Keith Steptoe of Grimes County, Megan Green of Leon County, Madilynn Caperton of Madison County, Shay Gibson of Milam County, Clayton Currie of Robertson County and Alldyn Schroeder of Washington County.
Exhibitor scholarship recipients include Jacob Cannon of Centerville and Sierra Sebesta of Snook.
Texas 4-H scholarship winners were Mary Joy Kocmoud and Dylan Outlaw of Brazos County and Abbigail Miller of Milam County.
Rudder High School graduate Emily Adams was a Texas FFA scholarship recipient, as was Austin Longoria of Madisonville.