College Station High School graduate Audrey Whitley and A&M Consolidated High School graduate Sydney Criscitiello were awarded scholarships of $1,250 each from the Wellborn Lions Club in May. They were selected for their involvement and impact of community service. They will be honored at an annual banquet this summer at TDI Brooks International in Wellborn.

