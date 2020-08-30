Our Neighbors: Krehbiel receives Master Gardener Emeritus Award

Elmer Krehbiel was recently presented with the Master Gardener Emeritus Award, a statewide honor presented by the local county extension office. The award is an honorary title presented to a Master Gardener volunteer for distinguished service to the Texas A&M AgriLife ExtensionService.
Krehbiel served for two terms as president of the Brazos County Master Gardeners and played a key role in the creation of the original demonstration garden. He wrote the Brazos County Vegetable Planting and Variety Guide, the most-requested publication from the Brazos County Extension Office.
In 2008, he received the Brazos County Extension Office’s highest honor for a volunteer, the “friend of extension” award, and in 2015 was honored as the ag and natural resources volunteer of the year.
