Our Neighbors: Kolkhorst to serve again as Health and Human Services chair

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham has been reappointed as the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Kolkhorst, a Republican, was also named a member of the Senate Committees on Finance, Natural Resources & Economic Development, Transportation, Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs as well as the Select Committee on Texas Ports.

The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services is one of the most influential Senate committees, managing nearly $80 billion of health care spending in the state budget. The committee is also responsible for setting public health policy for the state, regulating physicians and other health care professionals, providing legislative oversight to state agencies and boards including the Health & Human Services Commission, Department of Family & Protective Services and the Texas Medical Board, among other health-related licensing agencies.

In addition, Kolkhorst serves on the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel that is tasked with efficiently distributing the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.