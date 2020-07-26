Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus council 3205 of St.Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish recently awarded its annual scholarships at an awards and installation dinner. Pictured from left, Michael Maerz, scholarship committee chair; Ray Thomas, outgoing Grand Knight; Jeff and Amy Heye, accepting for scholarship winner Will Heye; scholarship winner Dominic LeJuene; scholarship winner Samuel Seago; and Gary Richardson, Grand Knight. Each winner received a $1,000 scholarship.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.