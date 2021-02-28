Our Neighbors: Kickstart Kid earns black belt

Christopher Price, a member of the Navasota Kickstart Kids team for more than four years, recently earned his black belt rank. Price was able to demonstrate all the skills required to become a first-degree black belt, which include martial arts performance, self-defense tactics and sparring skills. He also wrote an essay that discussed how the Kickstart Kids program has enhanced the values of respect, loyalty, self-discipline, courage and responsibility in his life. He is pictured with Master Benjamin Mendez, the Navasota Kickstart Kids instructor, left, and Teddy Coleman, the Kickstart Kids instructor from Jane Long Intermediate School in Bryan.